Police Launch Witness Appeals

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of an assault in Basingstoke.

Between 4pm and 4.30pm on Monday 3 October, a man was assaulted by another man in the basketball courts in Winklebury Park.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was punched and knocked to the ground. He was taken to hospital to be treated for a fractured jaw.

The suspect has been described as being white, aged between 20 and 30 and around 5ft 4ins tall. He was wearing a bright blue coat at the time of the incident.

Officers have launched an investigation and are now appealing for information. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220402267.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses and information following a report of an attempted kidnap incident in Basingstoke.

It was reported that at around 8.15am on Wednesday 28 September, a teenage girl was walking along Scotney Road, just before the turning into Maple Crescent.

A man was riding a bike behind the girl and moments later, a second man in a plain white van drove up next to her and attempted to pull her into the vehicle.

The man on the bike had attempted to push her. The girl was able to run away from the scene.

The first suspect, who was riding a dark coloured bicycle, is described as being taller than 5ft 10ins. He had dark brown hair.

He was of small build and was wearing a black hoodie, black shoes and had a stubble beard.

The second suspect, who was driving a van, was wearing a black beanie, a red long sleeved T-shirt and jeans.

Hampshire Constabulary are now appealing to the public for help as officers investigate this report. Do you recognise the description of the suspects?

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220395122.

Finally, police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of animal worrying in Whitchurch.

Between the evening of Thursday 8 September and the morning of Friday 9 September, a dog entered a horse paddock near to Micheldever Road.

It is believed the dog chased a horse, causing it to injure itself on a gate latch.

Police Constable William Butcher said: “This incident has caused significant emotional distress to the owner of the horse, as well as the financial impact of paying expensive vet bills. This paddock is near to a footpath used by local residents and dog walkers.

We are appealing for anyone to come forward if they have information that might assist in identifying the dog concerned. I would also like to take this opportunity to remind dog owners of the importance of keeping dogs on leads, especially in the countryside.”

Please call 101 quoting reference number 44220378459 if you have any information to assist the investigation.

Did you witness any of these incidents? Do you have any CCTV images or dash-cam footage that could help with investigations?

You can also submit information online via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.