Pop up vaccination clinic at Festival Place

HUNDREDS of additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available in Basingstoke thanks to a new ‘pop-up’ clinic.

The pop-up is being held daily at Festival Place in Basingstoke from 11am to 5pm seven days a week.

The clinic will be providing: first and second (after 12 weeks of the first dose) vaccinations for young people aged 12-15, as well as 16 and 17-year-olds. First and second (after 8 weeks of the first dose) vaccinations for people aged 18 and over. Booster vaccinations to people over the age of 16 (3 months after second vaccination). You can find the clinic on the ground floor next to Flying Tiger.

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP partner and clinical lead of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “It is fantastic news that there will now be even more opportunities for people to get their jab at pop-up clinics across the area. We are hugely grateful to Festival Place for allowing us to offer vaccinations in the shopping centre. The offer of a COVID-19 vaccine is not time-limited so anyone invited can have the jab – even if they have previously declined and changed their mind.

Latest evidence shows that two vaccines do not give us the protection we need from Omicron due to the speed at which the variant spreads. However, a booster can restore protection to around 75%, so we strongly encourage everyone eligible to take up the offer of a booster as soon as possible.”

Events and Community Manager at Festival Place Sian Fisher added: “We love to support our Basingstoke community and know how important it is for people to get vaccinated. We’re delighted to be able to help and provide an accessible space here in Festival Place. It makes complete sense to have a vaccination point in a central location and hopefully it will be helpful to those who may find it challenging to visit a more traditional surgery setting.”

Festival Place is also offering free parking to all those who are vaccinated at the pop-up clinic. Customers will need to take their parking ticket to the Customer Lounge on the first floor for it to be validated. Please note, it will only be valid on the day of the vaccination.