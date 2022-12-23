Popular Ponds Leased To Parish Council

DURING recent partnership meetings between Hart District Council and Hartley Wintney Parish Council, discussions took place on the ongoing management of two popular local ponds, Hatten’s and Causeway ponds.

The two councils have worked together closely for many years, and it was decided that these important community landscape features should be leased to Hartley Wintney Parish Council for management going forward. They will continue to be supported by Hart District Council, who have provided the parish with £50,000 to support the ongoing restoration of the ponds. The lease is currently being finalised.

Councillor David Neighbour, Leader of Hart District Council, said: “We know that the ponds are really close to the hearts of the local community. We will still be here to support and advise the parish council as required but we believe, as the voice of local people, the parish is best placed to work closely with its residents to move this project forward.”

Hartley Wintney Parish Council Chairman Richard Dodds added: “I know that the community in Hartley Wintney is delighted with the transfer of Hatten’s and Causeway ponds from Hart District Council to Hartley Wintney Parish Council. By working together in partnership, the two organisations have shown that there can be significant potential benefits for all parties and especially for local communities.”