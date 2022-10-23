Postal Workers Head To Picket Line

POSTAL workers have gone on strike to protect their terms and conditions. They are in dispute over guaranteed hours, sick pay protections and defending the public service.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has called on its members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to take further strike action.

Formal notification from the CWU has confirmed further strike action on: Thursday 13 October; Thursday 20 October and Tuesday 25 October.

These three planned strikes affect members who collect, sort, distribute and deliver parcels and letters across the UK.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Royal Mail has well-developed contingency plans, but we cannot fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce. We’ll be doing what we can to keep services running, but we are sorry this planned strike action is likely to cause you some disruption. We have been able to recover services quickly after recent CWU strike action and we will continue to focus our efforts on working to get our services back to normal as soon as possible after any future strike action.”