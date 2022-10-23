Project To Tackle Road Deaths

POLICE chiefs and forces along with Police and Crime Commissioners are backing Project EDWARD, Every Day Without A Road Death.

The week of action from 17 to 21 October will see an ambitious week of events to promote good practice in road safety.

Three road trips will criss-cross the country from Monday to Friday visiting the very best examples of road safety projects across England and Wales.

Along the way, some of the most influential thought leaders in road safety will be invited to come along for the ride and join the team to share their insights and experience – among them, numerous police representatives.

Wednesday 19 October is National Safe Speeds Day. Chief Constable Jo Shiner, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for roads policing commented: “I am fully supportive of this year’s National Safe Speeds Day on Wednesday 19 October. Once again, I welcome the efforts by members of the Project EDWARD team to highlight the benefits for all road users of understanding and choosing speeds that are legal and safe. For a 24-hour period starting at 0700 on Wednesday 19 October police officers all over the UK will build on the excellent work they already do and focus their efforts even more to encourage compliance with speed limits, because we know lower speeds mean fewer road deaths.

As well as delivering vital road safety benefits, lower driving speeds help to improve quality of life, especially in urban areas, as they reduce emissions, fuel consumption and noise. I urge you to ensure you always drive at speeds that are legal and safe, not because you might otherwise get caught – but because you recognise it as the right thing to do, remember that speed limits are just that, a limit not a target. By doing so we can all play a vital part in reducing unnecessary death and serious injury on our roads.”

Katy Bourne, Association of Police and Crime Commissioners lead for road safety, added: “Every 22 minutes someone is killed or seriously injured on UK roads. These figures are a stark reminder that more needs to be done to make our roads safer. I am determined to drive forward progressive and lasting change, by ensuring that police have all the tools they need to understand how and why collisions occur and also educating the public on how they can protect themselves and others as road users. As the APCC National Lead for Road Safety, I am delighted to support Project EDWARD as it continues to raise the profile of road safety year on year.”