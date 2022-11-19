Pupils Lend Housebuilder A Hand

PUPILS from Overton Church of England Primary School took part in a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of work on a new housing development in the village.

Year six students Ella and Samuel, both age 10, and Head Teacher Fiona Wyeth were joined by Bewley Homes’ Marketing Manager, Lucy Gray, Sales Manager Stuart Locke, and Site Manager Graham Northcliff to officially start construction at Sovereign Gate in Overton.

Fiona Wyeth, Head Teacher at Overton Church of England Primary School, commented: “It was a really nice gesture for Bewley Homes to ask the school to be involved with the official start of construction of the new housing development in the town. The children really enjoyed it and learnt more about housebuilding. We look forward to coming back and seeing the show home when it’s open.”

Lucy Gray, Bewley Homes’ Marketing Manager, added: “Our customers and the communities in which we build, are a major focus at Bewley. Being able to work with younger children to support their learning is important to us but also for us to demonstrate the wide range of roles across our industry including planning, construction, technical, sales and marketing. We intend to follow this up with a visit to the school next year to show them a video of the progress via drone footage on site.”

Stuart Locke, Sales Manager at Bewley Homes, said: “It was lovely to share this moment with Ella and Samuel and hear their genuine interest in housebuilding. “We can’t wait to invite them back when we open our show home next year.”