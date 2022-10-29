Quarter Of A Century For Cardiac Rehab

THE Cardiac Rehab Centre has been at the heart of our community for a quarter of a century.

It is a place where thousands of local people have improved their heart health and quality of life.

The Cardiac Rehab Anniversary Appeal is running to raise funds to ensure the Centre is as fit as the exercisers for the next 25 years, and a Gala Dinner is the culmination of this fundraising.

Taking place at the Frensham Pond Hotel on Saturday 15 October, this black-tie dinner will be an evening to remember, with special guest speaker Roger Black, welcome reception drinks, three course dinner and charity auction.

The Gala Dinner will also be an opportunity to celebrate the work of Dr Hugh Bethell, founder of the Cardiac Rehab movement, who retired from his clinical duties at the Centre earlier this year. He started the cardiac rehabilitation service at Alton Sports Centre in 1976 and spearheaded the fundraising to build the Cardiac Rehab Centre which opened in 1997.

Sarah Quarterman, Chief Executive of Cardiac Rehab commented: “For over 40 years Dr Bethell has constantly worked to improve the heart health of local people with or at risk of heart disease, through better fitness, as well as helping people right across the UK, having founded the professional body for cardiac rehab (the BACPR – British Association for Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation). We are very much looking forward to honouring his hard work and commitment at our Gala Dinner and hope as many people as possible can join us.”

Tickets are available from the Cardiac Rehab website: www.cardiac-rehab.co.uk.