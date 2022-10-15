Record Numbers Attend Mental Health Arts Festival

AROUND five thousand people gathered in Basingstoke on Saturday 10 September for the seventh annual All in the Mind Festival.

Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed 40 family-friendly performances and activities, spanning dance, music, spoken word and poetry, theatre, comedy and crafts – all aimed at promoting the power of the arts to boost mental health.

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth on the preceding Thursday, just two days before the event, organisers Basingstoke-based charity, Fluid Motion Theatre Company, had questioned whether the festival should take place. However, after careful consideration, they decided that going ahead was the right decision, given the purpose behind the event. Artistic Director, Leigh Johnstone, explained: “We thought long and hard about whether All in the Mind Festival should go ahead as planned. We’re a mental health charity and felt that it was important to proceed and stay true to what the event is all about: its very ethos is about coming together, confronting our mental health and life’s difficulties, and exploring ways to express those feelings and, ultimately, feel better.”

Attendees were invited to share tributes and messages in memory of Her Majesty on a large chalkboard in the centre of the festival’s Glebe Gardens site.

This year’s All in the Mind closed with a festival parade through the town centre, led by Daniel, a nine-foot-tall puppet from Luke Brown Dance Company and ending with a dance performance outside The Anvil.

Michael Cunningham from Ludgershall, Wiltshire, who attended the festival with his fiancé and children aged 3 and 6, said: “We really enjoyed ourselves. There were plenty of things for the kids to do and it was great to see a festival dedicated to mental health.”

Anna Shiels travelled from Bournemouth, Dorset, and said: “What a lovely festival! It brought wellbeing, mental health and the arts together in such a thoughtful and enjoyable way.”

Fluid Motion Theatre Company is already focused on next year’s All in the Mind Festival and are committed to keeping the festival free to attend, which will be welcome news for many in the current economic climate: “With household bills growing and inflation rising, many families will be feeling the need to cut back on ‘non-essential’ expenses, so we’re passionate about keeping the festival free and accessible to all, whatever their budget,” concluded Leigh Johnstone.