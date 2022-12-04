Reindeer Run Returns

ON Sunday 18 December, residents of Basingstoke and North Hampshire will don their reindeer antlers and running shoes once again to raise funds for St. Michael’s Hospice.

For the second year running, St. Michael’s Hospice are hosting Reindeer Run – a 3k dash, dance and prance around Basingstoke. Fundraisers of all ages are encouraged to sign up and fundraise to help the charity raise funds needed to continue their work.

The 3k run is the perfect way to kick-start festivities, while raising money for the hospice. The reindeer runners will start their run at Festival Place at 9am, looping around Eastrop Park and back to collect their Reindeer Medals. Lots of activities are planned, including face painting and refreshments.

Lorraine Pink, Director of Income Generation at St. Michael’s Hospice said: “The Reindeer Run is the family-friendly, fun event to get you in the festive mood. This Christmas, the hospice is going to feel the huge effects of rising energy costs, and with no extra funding, we need our community’s help. Funds raised will help to keep the hospice services running this winter. Thank you to everyone who’s already signed up – we can’t wait to see you!”

Sign up online today at: stmichealshospice.org.uk or call: 01256 848848.