Rising Star Joins Orchestra

THE Chineke! Orchestra are joined by pianist rising star Jeneba Kanneh-Mason at The Anvil on Friday 11 November.

The programme begins with Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A minor which was commissioned for the Three Choirs Festival on the recommendation of Elgar, and was a great success for the composer.

This is followed by Lyric, the heartfelt composition written by American George Walker, which was originally written for string quartet and later expanded to full strings.

Florence Price, another American composer, wrote her Piano Concerto in a single movement, like those of Liszt and Mendelssohn. The final section is an exuberant juba, a dance which was a forerunner of ragtime.

Dvořák’s most famous symphony, no 9, was written in America while filled with longing for his Czech homeland. It has an apparently inexhaustible flow of melodies, with a justly celebrated slow movement at its heart.

The Chineke! Orchestra is Europe’s first Black and ethnically diverse orchestra, comprising exceptional musicians brought together several times a year performing a mix of standard orchestral repertoire along with works of Black and ethnically diverse composers both past and present.

Pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason is the third in the Kanneh-Mason family to establish herself as a soloist. She was a Keyboard Category Finalist in BBC Young Musician 2018 and named one of Classic FM’s Rising Stars in 2021. She recently made her BBC Proms debut with the Chineke! Orchestra.

Leslie Suganandarajah is Music Director of the Slazburg Landestheater, and made his UK debut earlier this year with Chineke!. He was immediately invited to join them on the European tour in autumn 2023.

Tickets are priced at £42, £38, £31, £24, £16. Under 25s & f/t students £12 (include £4 booking fee). There is a free pre-concert talk to discover more about the pieces being performed. For more information and to book, please contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.