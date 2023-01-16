Road Traffic Offences Revealed

DRIVERS are being warned about some of the lesser-known driving laws which can result in penalty points.

Quotezone.co.uk have revealed some of the more unusual road traffic offences that drivers may not even realise they are breaking.

From flashing a fellow driver because you aren’t happy with the way they are driving to splashing a pedestrian, there are many surprising motoring laws that can catch out even the most careful of drivers.

All of these offences risk hefty fines and penalty points with severe penalties in the more serious cases, including disqualification.

Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk said: “Most of us are aware that we will receive a fine and points on our licence for speeding or talking on a mobile phone. But there are many rules and regulations of the road that we may not have been directly taught, that are very important to know in order to avoid prosecution.

Motorists often assume that they only risk points on their licence by driving too fast, running a red light or causing an accident, but being a safe driver and keeping your licence clean isn’t as simple as that. Being wary of the less obvious rules, regulations and laws can keep drivers out of trouble with the law and help keep their insurance premiums down at a time when we all need to keep costs to a minimum.”

Splashing pedestrians can be an offence of careless and inconsiderate driving whether done with malicious intent or not. It is used where ‘driving amounts to a clear act of incompetence, selfishness, impatience or aggressiveness.’ A common punishment for this offence is a £100 fine and three points on the licence but fines can rise as high as £5,000.

Taking care to avoid puddles near bus shelters and pedestrianised areas is the best way to avoid picking up avoidable points.

The Highway code states that you should only use your headlights to let other road users know that you are there. Flashing your headlights in an attempt to convey annoyance with other road users could be interpreted as ‘furious’ driving which carries the potential of fines and penalty points. Attempting to warn other drivers of a speed camera or a police speed trap carries a maximum penalty of £1,000 for wilfully obstructing a police officer.

Driving too slowly is one rule that sparks controversy because some deem it as unfair or harsh, whereas others believe by eradicating slow drivers, traffic jams will be less severe. Although there is no minimum speed limit on motorways for example, if you’re caught driving dangerously slowly, you can be pulled over by the police. Depending on the severity of the offence, a common penalty is a £100 fine and three points for not showing reasonable consideration to other drivers.

Driving with an unsecured pet

Driving with an unsecured pet usually attracts a fine and three points, this could increase to nine points for more serious offences. Most motorists aren’t aware that it is dangerous and illegal to have your pet dog in the car unsecured while driving.

Getting angry behind the wheel could land you in hot water, especially when it is excessive. Not only can this be classified as a breach of peace, but it could also leave you with up to a £1,000 fine and three points on your licence.

Keep your cool when out driving and your temper under control to keep your licence clean.