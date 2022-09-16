NICK Halstead experienced a rollercoaster weekend in the British GT Championship at Brands Hatch, but showed huge determination to bounce back from mid-race anguish to secure a vital points finish.

Fox Motorsports started the weekend on a high when Nick Halstead and Jamie Stanley were confirmed as winners of the previous round at Spa-Francorchamps after a successful appeal against a qualifying exclusion, and received their winners’ trophies.

But a number of challenges were faced on-track; a cracked turbo leading to the loss of an hour of valuable set-up time in Saturday afternoon’s free practice session, which ultimately limited the pair to eighth in the Pro-Am category in qualifying.

Nick, who began the race second in the Pro-Am points as a result of the Spa win, made an excellent start and was running sixth in class as part of a multi-car battle for the overall podium spots as the half-hour mark passed.

Unfortunately, just minutes later he was an innocent victim of a collision between two rivals ahead. The driver from Andwell, Basingstoke, dived right to avoid a spinning car and was powerless to avoid heading straight for the gravel trap at Surtees corner.

Bogged down and unable to move, three laps were lost as the McLaren was recovered, but Nick refused to throw in the towel, re-fired the engine and resumed in 24th place overall.

He began a determined charge and was consistently one of the fastest drivers on-track before handing driving duties over to his Pro co-driver Jamie at the one-hour mark.

Jamie continued to carve through the field, rising to an excellent 10th spot overall and eighth in Pro-Am, eschewing the temptation to fit new tyres for his stint to save them for the season finale at Donington Park on October 16.

The results put Nick fourth in the Pro-Am points and into a four-way fight for second spot – with one race remaining.

Nick Halstead said: “The big positive from the weekend was winning the appeal, and although we always knew we won Spa fair and square, it’s great to have the verdict agreeing that we did. Today didn’t go our way, but the pace of the McLaren in race trim was incredible. We’ve found a set-up that worked amazingly at Spa and here at Brands. The incident was just one of those things. I’d closed in on the three cars ahead, two of them collided and I had a split second to go left or right to avoid being hit. I chose wrong. It’s a missed opportunity. Without losing FP2 we’d have been right on it for qualifying and I’d probably have been ahead of the incident. I did my best lap on my last lap with an hour on those tyres. That shows the pace we had and I think we’ll be right on the money at Donington too.”

Jamie Stanley said: “Coming into the race with the Spa verdict going in our favour was obviously great, but it also meant that we had the 20-second success penalty to take at our pitstop as winners of the last race. That probably would have stopped us winning, even if we’d have had a clean Saturday and started ahead of the incident that delayed Nick. Look at the pace though. For Nick to be just a tenth off the best Am lap of the race on old tyres after an hour is pretty special and he’s definitely elevated himself to being one of the very best Ams around.”