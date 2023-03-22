Rotary Shoebox Appeal

Once again, you can make a child happy with a shoebox of goodies.

It’s great fun to get involved putting together a Christmas shoebox and a huge thanks to those who have supported us over many years. We’d love it if you can join in and help us this year.

The appeal has changed this year and should hopefully make it easier and fairer for all the children receiving a box.

Our local shoebox scheme has taken the decision to supply a regular sized shoebox to make it easier for those filling the boxes and fairer for those children receiving the boxes overseas. The new standard size boxes will fit into our big transportation boxes more economically thus reducing the transportation costs overseas.

We will supply the boxes, as flat packs, so they will need a bit of assembling to start with, but can still be wrapped in Christmas paper or decorated with coloured pens. Your boxes can be picked up locally from Oakley Carpets and Furniture, Build-A-Bear in Festival Place, Parnell Jordy and Harvey in Overton and Eden Mazda, Basingstoke.

Unsurprisingly our transport/fuel costs have increased considerably this year and we would also ask that £2 be attached to each box please, to help cover this cost. No liquids, sharp items, guns or war toys.

We hope to be in Festival Place on Saturday 10 September. Come and ask any questions that you might have or just to say hi.

The forms to attach to your shoebox, further info and updates, can be found on our website www.rcbd.org.uk, and our Facebook page @RotaryBasingstokeDeane and will be available from the pick-up points.

Pick up your new boxes and drop off your filled box at the venues mentioned by 28 October

By Rod Clarke