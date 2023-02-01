Safer Street investment across town

Dame Maria Miller MP joined one of Basingstoke’s town centre’s PCSO patrols to discuss new crime prevention measures that have been put in place following an additional £275,179 of Safer Streets Funding that has been secured for the area.

Walking through the town centre with Council Leader Cllr Simon Bound and PCSO Jess Port, Maria discussed the benefits of the additional security cameras and the areas of improved street lighting that have been put in place because of this additional funding.

Maria said: “Safer streets in our town centre is important for residents and local businesses, and that’s why its one of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s priorities.

The extra £275 000 secured from the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Safer Streets Fund means even more can be done to help ensure Basingstoke is a welcoming and safe place.

This money has been invested in important crime prevention measures improving CCTV coverage, lighting and grounds maintenance teams opening up enclosed areas where residents have identified they feel unsafe and helped increase security for cycles and cycle parking, with funding for bike locks and bike marking events.

These measures will all help contribute to Basingstoke being a safer place to live, work and visit.”