Save Money When Charging An Electric Vehicle

DRIVERS are being told the best ways they can charge electric vehicles more cheaply amidst the rising costs of energy at home.

There has been a recent increase in the cost to charge electric cars in public rapid chargepoints, meaning it still remains cheaper to install a slow chargepoint at home, despite the rising cost of energy prices.

From the 1 October, the new cost to fully charge a 64kWh battery at home jumped up from £18.37 to £22.22, but importantly, this figure remains £11.58 cheaper than it would have been thanks to the new price cap.

Research shows that the cheapest time to charge an EV is overnight during the off-peak energy hours by using a slow chargepoint installed at home, but there are also free chargepoints at some supermarkets available for customers.

There are several tips drivers can follow to extend and optimise the battery life of electric vehicles such as driving efficiently and keeping EV’s in a garage.

A spokesperson for LeaseElectricCar.co.uk said: “More and more motorists are opting for electric vehicles over petrol and diesel largely because of the environmental benefits and that they are a cheaper option in the long run.

However, the recent cost of energy crisis may put some drivers off from owning electric cars. But despite public charging points becoming more expensive, it’s still cheaper for EV owners to charge their cars at their home-charge points as the majority do. Installing a slow charger may take longer but it does save more money.

You can also make use of the free public chargepoints at supermarkets and take measures to optimise the battery life and range. You’d be silly not to take full advantage of the government grants available for some EV owners which may give you some money off buying and installing a chargepoint at home.

There are a few cost-effective hacks you can do to charge up your EV on a budget whilst making the most of its battery and enjoying the benefits of driving an electric vehicle.”

The network of public charge points is increasing, and lots of supermarkets across the country offer free charging facilities for their customers. It’s super easy to charge up whilst doing the weekly shop for no extra cost. EV owners can check out online the closest complimentary supermarket chargers.

Just make sure to scan around for any restrictions, such as how long drivers can use the charging points to avoid any fines.