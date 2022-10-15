Scheme To Transform Response To Serious Sexual Offences

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary is one of fourteen forces to join the expansion programme for Operation Soteria Bluestone, a National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) led and Home Office funded research and change programme.

The scheme aims to transform the policing response to rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO) and will result in a national operating model which will be rolled out to all 43 Home Office forces.

Detective Superintendent Ellie Hurd, force lead for Operation Soteria Bluestone, said: “Rape is one of the most complex and challenging crimes we deal with within the criminal justice system. Our officers and staff are dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for victims, but we recognise improvements are needed to address low conviction rates.

This is an opportunity to achieve real, sustainable change by taking an open and honest look at the way we work within our own organisation, alongside the wider criminal justice system and victim support services.

We are committed to working with academics to improve the experiences of victims and tighten our grip on offenders. As an early adopter, we’re contributing to the development of a new national operating model for stronger and more efficient rape investigations.”

Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said: “This is a chance for police to show demonstrable increases in charge and conviction rates for rape and serious sexual offences. Victims and communities want to see not just commitments to improve, but noticeable change in how these cases are handled. Operation Soteria Bluestone will provide officers and the Crown Prosecution Service with guidance and tools to get rape investigations to court and heard by a jury.

There is already a change in rates in other parts of the country where Bluestone, or similar operations, have been adopted, which is a good sign. As Commissioner, I set up a Violence Against Women and Girls Task Group in October 2021 and part of that has been examining how we can expedite the legal process in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight for VAWG offences, specifically rape. I have also impressed upon the police my vision in my Police and Crime Plan to improve outcomes for victims of crime; all victims – men and women.

Operation Soteria Bluestone is an opportunity for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and CPS Wessex to bring about real and sustainable change to the way these traumatic offences are investigated.”