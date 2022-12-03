School Is Fundraising For Playground Shelter

LOCAL charity PTFA are helping Testbourne Community School in Whitchurch to raise funds for a new playground shelter.

Suzie Brown explained: “Fundraising opportunities have been affected by the pandemic and consequently the cost of the shelter has increased since we reached the initial target of £15k, a recent quote is now £21k.

Achieving a shelter for the children at school would make a significant difference to their experience of the elements.The main playground is an exposed area of concrete surrounded by netted fencing. Ideally we would also love to create interest areas with some landscaping and pollinator friendly planting and seating.

On this theme of wellbeing and engagement in enhancing surroundings for the pupils, staff and community, I established with the help of members of staff a ‘Gardening and Nature Club’ with Year 7’s in the Autumn of 2021. I am delighted to say that through consultation with the pupil group we were able to offer them a number of experiences related to the social side of biodiversity recovery and gardening such as a chalk stream engagement session.

On entering the Linnean Young Portrait Prize, an annual competition for children aged 8-13 years old, one of the group won first prize for their self portrait with a plant of their choice: flowering Ivy with visiting bees.

We hope to be able to build on the Gardening and Nature Club and the advent of the recently announced ‘national education nature park’ connecting school grounds with GCSE in Natural History. It has been a lovely way to connect staff, pupils, the community gardening team, the local environment charities and related businesses and we hope to do more.

With the PTFA we have gone from one Christmas Fair to the next now scheduled for Saturday 26 November 11am – 3pm.

We are very grateful for the sponsorship we have received for our raffle prizes that include two tickets for the Pantomime at The Anvil Theatre, a family photoshoot with photographer Sarah Dutton, a family pass for Whitchurch Silk Mill, a freshly made Christmas Wreath from Ikebana Florists, Overton, Afternoon Tea for Two at Rosebourne Garden Centre, a £50 plumbing voucher from Ryan Dickinson Plumbing, Whitchurch, A £35 voucher from No 1 George St, Overton, Coffee and Cake for Two from Cafe Kudos, Whitchurch. Vouchers from Turners Butchers, Overton, Cakes from The Village Bakery, Overton and the Overton Co-op and Tesco Whitchurch.

There is still time for people to donate prizes for our raffle, bottle tombola and take part as stallholders by contacting community@testbourne.school or dropping off items at school reception and at Estate Agents ‘Parnell, Jordy and Harvey’ on Winchester Street, Overton who are kindly receiving items on our behalf during their opening hours 9am-5pm Monday – Friday and 9am-1pm on Saturday.

We would love to see visitors on the day at the Christmas Fair – pupils will be providing some festive sounds using a new keyboard part funded by a successful grant application to Universal Music Foundation, this will be its first outing. Whitchurch Scouts who are also pupils at school will be raising money for their Jamboree. There will be art and craft stalls and children’s activities, plus festive refreshments, a warm space with seating and stallholders.”