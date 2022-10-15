School Welcomes Royal Patron

TRELOAR’S welcomed their Royal Patron, HRH The Countess of Wessex to the school last month.

The Countess had the opportunity to view tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth created by Treloar’s students. The Countess also joined in with Forest School activities with children from the primary School, and met College students taking part in the Supported Internship programme.

On arrival, Her Royal Highness was received by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson Esq. Her Royal Highness met members of the Treloar’s senior leadership team, before being introduced to the Head Boy, Logan and Head Girl, Alex.

The Countess spoke to Emily, Luke, Harriet and Natalie, Treloar College students on the Supported Internship programme. This programme offers students real life work experience for a year, designed to build confidence and independence skills for their future lives beyond Treloar’s.

Treloar’s Forest School has been created to provide opportunities for children to play and learn outside the classroom, get inquisitive, encourage connection and respect for nature through an inspirational and rich environment. Within the Forest School there is a Hide for birdwatching, a Mud Kitchen, an area where students can get out of their wheelchairs to lay-down and many other opportunities for students to engage in nature. Her Royal Highness was hosted by Primary lead Katherine Paddington, and watched the primary children taking part in various forest learning activities, in the bird hide and in the mud kitchen.

A spokesperson shared: “The Countess of Wessex has been involved with Treloar’s over many years, including opening our Holybourne Campus, Sports Facilities, opening our specialist student accommodation and visiting us for many sporting occasions. Her Royal Highness is a wonderful ambassador for Treloar’s students, championing their abilities and ambitions for the future. Thank you Your Royal Highness for all you do for the Treloar’s community.”