A special cookery course in the kitchen garden of Lainston House, Winchester, was as much an education as a prize for the winners of a Secrets of the Solent competition.

Winners included Ann Knight and Joan Bleasdale from Basingstoke.

Run by Hampshire Fare and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, this competition gave ten lucky winners the opportunity to attend a special cookery course held at Season, Lainston House’s cookery school, on Friday 16 September.

The competition was part of the Great Solent Seafood project to promote choosing to buy, cook and eat sustainable seafood.

This special cookery session was run by chefs Phil Yeomans, Executive Head Chef, Lainston House, and Andy Mackenzie, Executive Chef, Chef’s Academy, Exclusive Hotels, showing the winners how to prepare and cook Baked Crab, Cedar Plank Cooked Lemon Sole, and Palourde Clams, cooked in a wok with scorched red pepper, shallots, cider and lemon balm picked from the Kitchen Garden. All the dishes were cooked outside on a BBQ.

A talk was given by Tim Ferrero, Senior Specialist Marine Conservation, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, about the Solent’s sustainable seafood. Tim Ferrero commented: “This event was a fantastic opportunity to visit a wonderful location and see professional chefs working close up. Just as important was meeting our competition winners to pass on information about local seafood and our local fisheries to help them to make the most sustainable seafood choices.”

Tracy Nash, Commercial Manager, Hampshire Fare, said: “The course was truly amazing and a brilliant way of introducing people to sustainable seafood and how to prepare and cook it. I think Tim Ferrero’s talk about sustainable seafood may well have changed a few minds about where to buy seafood, with more consideration about traceability, as well as freshness and flavour!”

Phil Yeomans, Executive Head Chef, Lainston House Hotel, concluded: “Our philosophy here at Lainston House is very much about sustainability. Lainston House is part of The Exclusive Collection, the first hotel group in the UK to achieve B-Corp certification. As part of this we have a focus on growing our own produce and using local suppliers. Therefore, we were delighted to host this event and explain to people about local sustainable seafood and how to prepare and cook it.”