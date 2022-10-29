Self Investing: The Pain of 2022

POST Covid, there has been a huge influx of self investors.

The majority of them were attracted by the mass advertising of Investing Apps such as e-toro, others were crypto currency speculators who naturally decided to invest in other places. During 2021, I must have been asked at least 10 times a week from friends, family and clients about my thoughts on Crypto and the stock markets – since the beginning of 2022, I think I have been asked twice! Why?

Because the news feed for the last nine months has been horrible and the people who were turned to investing by the positive headlines in 2021 and have been turned off by the negative headlines in 2022 and this is the pain of the majority of self investors – the irony being, now is the time you should be asking me my opinion, now is BUY TIME!

‘I knew I shouldn’t have invested!’ ‘You never make money on the stock market!’ ‘It is just like gambling!’ are the typical things I hear when the headlines are negative and the stock markets come down and it frightens many self investors off to the extent that they ‘sell, sell, sell’ when they should ‘buy, buy, buy’. I am asked frequently, what do you do for a living? Any my answer, always given with a smile is ‘I stop people doing stupid things with their money’ and that in a nut shell is what many self investors do not have.

Someone cutting through the emotional side of investing. Someone to control that huge dopamine hit your brain gets when you see that an investment you have made has gone up and you want to buy more, or that huge wave of anxiety comes over you when you see the investment you have made has gone down and makes you instantly hit the sell button. In the nine months since the beginning of the year, there have been more sirens going off for self investors than ever before, all gently pushing you to the edge of making a potentially bad decision.

Sirens you say? Big loud, red flashing ones such as the Russia/Ukraine conflict, increased petrol prices, increased interest rates, increased inflation, energy price hikes, all of these cause worry and uncertainty and who likes that? No one does and couple that with the fact that the stock markets have been acting negatively, without fully understanding the principles of investing, what are you supposed to do? Well the opposite to what most people do….stay the course, don’t look at your investments and they will turn positive.

The last 80 years of investment shows that along with property, the stock markets have been the best performing asset class and pick any 10 year period in history, if you had invested at the beginning of the decade and sold at the end, you would have made money. That is 100% fact, but you need to be able to deal with the negative times and we are bang smack in the middle of one now. My thoughts, take a breath before you make any decisions and if in doubt get your portfolio seen by a financial adviser even if just for a sanity check.

By Kevin White