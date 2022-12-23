A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a serious assault on a woman in Basingstoke.

Kieron Sewah, 31, of May Place, Basingstoke, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

It relates to an incident on Eastrop Lane, near Goat Lane, on Wednesday 12 October.

A woman in her 70s was hit over the head and sustained a serious head injury.

He was also charged with assault by beating and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

This relates to an incident in Silvester Close, Basingstoke, on Wednesday 21 September.

Sewah appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 30 November and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 11 January.