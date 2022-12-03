HAMPSHIRE Constabulary are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a sexual assault in Basingstoke.

Between 6pm and 6.30pm on Saturday 5 November, a woman in her 20s was walking in Rooksdown Park when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown person.

It has been reported that she was sexually assaulted as the person attempted to lift up her clothing on the pathway into the park from The Avenue.

The woman managed to break free and run from the scene. She did not see the suspect during the incident.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries after launching an investigation, and they are now appealing to the public for help.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident or any suspicious behaviour?

Do you have any dash-cam footage or CCTV images that could help the investigation?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220453049.

You can also submit information online via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.