Sibling Honours Sister’s Memory

A charity fundraiser fulfilled her sister’s last wish, by hosting a Ball for two charities that supported her during her cancer journey.

Hannah West, organised Sarah’s Ball to support both St. Michael’s Hospice, and Victoria’s Promise.

Hannah shared: “Sarah was diagnosed with a rare cancer in September 2020. She sadly passed away in January 2021. Sarah fought and battled right to the end. She was a true inspiration to us all. Before she died, Sarah said that one of her final wishes was for us as a family to organise a Charity Ball in her memory and to raise lots of money for both St. Michael’s Hospice and Victoria’s Promise. St. Michael’s Hospice is an amazing place and we are very lucky to have this facility in Basingstoke.”

The Ball took place at the Oakley Hall Hotel on 2 September, and was a fun-filled evening with both a Silent and Live auction, a raffle, a live band and a disco. Hannah, her Mum Sandra and her husband Trevor presented two cheques, both for £9000 to fundraising representatives, Natalie Wiltshire and Sarah Shearman from St. Michael’s Hospice, and Emily Preston from Victoria’s Promise.

Natalie, the Community Engagement Manager at St. Michael’s Hospice said: “We can’t thank Hannah and her family enough for choosing to support St. Michael’s Hospice at Sarah’s Ball. It was a fabulous event and great to see how many people came to support the family and share in remembering Sarah. St. Michael’s Hospice only receives 16% funding from the NHS, so rely on events like Sarah’s Ball to help us raise the £5.8 million we need to keep the hospice running. I am sure Sarah would be proud of everything Hannah and her family have achieved.”

Emily Preston, Events and Communications Coordinator at Victoria’s Promise, added: “We are so grateful to have been a beneficiary of the incredible fundraising efforts by Hannah and her family in memory of Sarah. Sarah’s Ball was a magnificent evening with the outpouring of love shown by all a testament to the wonderful lady Sarah was. The money raised by Hannah and her family will allow Victoria’s Promise to continue to support more young women, and their families, through cancer. A huge thank you to Hannah, her family, and friends for creating such a special evening and raising such an amazing amount of money for Victoria’s Promise.”