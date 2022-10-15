Siblings Marvellous Scouting Adventure

EARLIER this year we reported the success of two local Scouts when they were selected for the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea and Hampshire Scouts Marvellous European Tour.

Both Toby and Tallulah Howard, brother and sister from the 1st Chineham Scout Group have continued on their journey whilst mixing in “normal” life.

Activities were paused as Toby was sitting his GCSE’s and the summer break brought other scouting and National Citizen events that both were heavily involved in.

The Summer concluded with Toby and Tallulah joining the Hampshire Scout team as volunteers at CarFest South. Toby commented: “It was good to work alongside other Hampshire Scouts of all ages at this event.” Tallulah added: “I enjoyed meeting the public and helping them to enjoy the festival.”

The start of the new Scout year in September has seen them launch back into a full-on set of activities to prepare for these experiences. They have both attended another training weekend allowing them to reunite with their fellow group members over a campfire.

On Sunday 25 September they joined around 200 other scouts and supporters from Hampshire to complete a sponsored walk along the Thames. They completed the 22-mile walk, from Richmond to Tower Bridge, in just over 7½ hours and with a smile. They were joined by their parents and one of their main sponsors from Arcible.com.

As well as preparing for their international experience, they are both “Gang” members for the Basingstoke Gang Show that has started rehearsal sessions on Fridays and Sundays. This will intensify in the build up to the show at the Haymarket in February 2023.