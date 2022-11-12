Six Arrests Made During Police Operation

SIX arrests were made in Basingstoke town centre during a police operation where officers were granted additional powers of stop and search under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

The order was implemented following a number of recent incidents of violence and public disorder in the town centre and it was in place between 5pm on Saturday 29 October and 5am on Sunday 30 October.

During the 12-hour period, officers were out patrolling the area in order to prevent violence and public order incidents from occurring.

Officers used the Section 60 powers five times which led to two positive outcomes, one arrest on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and another person was found to be wanted on a warrant.

An order was also granted under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 which led to seven people being ordered to leave the town centre due to their anti-social behaviour.

Officers made six arrests during the operation.

A 15-year-old boy from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating. He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

A 21-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

A 23-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drug. He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

A 34-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released and will face no further action.

Two other people, a 37-year-old woman from Basingstoke and a 22-year-old man from Portsmouth, were arrested in relation to outstanding warrants.

Chief Inspector Scott Johnson, District Commander for Basingstoke, said: “Section 60 powers are only used after careful consideration of their necessity and proportionality.

We consulted a range of community partners including local ward councillors, community groups and our Independent Advisory Group so that our community could fully understand our objectives in seeking these more intrusive powers. I am pleased with the positive results this operation has delivered. It forms just part of the ongoing partnership work to ensure that Basingstoke remains a safe town for people to live, work and visit.”