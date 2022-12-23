Sixty Years And Still Going Strong

BASINGSTOKE Music and Arts Festival is celebrating its 60th Anniversary.

Over the past six decades, residents from Basingstoke and beyond have showcased their dance, dramatic, musical and written talents to countless adjudicators.

Founded in 1963 by Hilda Price, the Basingstoke Music and Arts festival began life as the Summerbrook Festival, hosted for students of the Summerbrook School of Music. It was Hilda’s dream for the festival to be expanded to benefit the wider community of the town.

Through the years, the Festival has offered a performance platform for developing talent of successful artists such as actress Liz Hurley, musicians: Roger Tapping and James Lisney and composer Helen Jane Long. Today the Festival is part of the British and International Federation of Festivals and, 60 years on, they hope to make this year their most successful yet.

2023 entries are now open and the BMAF committee are looking for creative individuals from across the area to take part in the Festival, now a much-loved tradition in the community.

This annual event is open to entrants of all ages and experience, with categories covering Creative Writing, Singing, Woodwind and Recorders, Brass, Pianoforte, Strings, Speech and Drama and Band, Choir, Ensemble and Orchestra. Competitions will take place across the first three weekends of March and the festival will conclude with a free celebration Gala Concert offering section winners an additional opportunity to perform.

Anybody with a passion for writing, be it poetry, short stories, or articles, music, drama, musical theatre or performance of any type is highly encouraged to enter and join the 60th anniversary celebrations. Adjudicated by inspiring experts in each field, they are greatly looking forward to hearing from you and encouraging the creativity that our area has to offer.

More information on classes and how to enter can be found on their website – basingstokemusicandarts.org.uk

Closing date for entries is 20 January 2023 with the competitions and awards being presented at Queen Mary’s College in March.

Anyone wishing to volunteer at this year’s festival should contact Sam Gill, Chair, by email bmafwoodwind@gmail.com.