Skip In Time At The Haymarket

SKIPPINISH, one of Scotland’s hottest bands and most exciting exports, will be at The Haymarket on Thursday 27 October.

A long-standing favourite on the Scottish folk scene, the release of their 2017 album The Seventh Wave catapulted them to staggering new heights and brought the widespread recognition their loyal following had long since known they deserved.

With hit after hit of self-penned songs and a strong mix of powerful bagpipe, fiddle and accordion led tune sets, they encompass the very best of traditional and contemporary Scottish music. Buoyant jigs are followed by mellow moments and heart-wrenching pipes; Skippinish know instinctively what is right.

The boundless energy of their live shows coupled with their wonderfully evocative song writing continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Tickets for Skippinish are priced at £28 (includes £4 booking fee). For more information or tickets, contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.