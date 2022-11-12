Social Media Scam Warning

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary have issued a warning over cloned social media accounts.

Fraudsters are always changing ways in which they can convince people to part with their money or sensitive information.

Impersonation is one tactic a criminal will use. The advice is to be wary of friend requests on social media that appear to be from someone you are already friends with on the platform. These can be cloned accounts which are used by scammers to gain trust. The scammer will then send messages asking for help, or telling you about a great way to make money. One example is a scheme offering large amounts of money in return for buying hundreds of pounds of iTunes or Amazon vouchers.

A Police spokesperson shared: “We know that those fraudsters who make contact in this way can be very convincing, making money out of people who are often vulnerable.

If you have friends or family who you think may be vulnerable to this type of fraud, please make them aware of our advice.

If you think you have been a victim of this type of scam, report to Action Fraud online or call 0300 123 2040. If you have given your bank details or money to anyone you think is suspicious, contact your bank to let them know and help, also call 101 for the police to investigate.”