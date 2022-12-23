Software Firm Playfinder Secures Contract For Basingstoke Sports Facilities

A software firm which enables faster booking of sports facilities has landed a new contract as it continues its expansion across the UK.

Playfinder has signed a contract with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council to provide booking functions across its sports estate including its rugby and football pitches.

The London company, founded in 2014 and now being used in 750 venues across the UK, has gained traction through the success of its technology in opening up access to sports.

Playfinder CEO Jamie Foale said: “Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council wanted to make their facilities as accessible to the local community as possible. Our technology makes facilities much more accessible across the socioeconomic spectrum and we have a track record of improving access for women and girls who make up 40 percent of our user base.

The sector has been behind the curve in terms of digital transformation and we are well placed to help organisations adapt quickly.”

Playfinder says the key to opening up access is down to simplifying the booking process for consumers and allowing local authorities to make the most of their sporting estate.

Jamie continued: “We lower the barrier to access by making the search and discovery experience as easy as possible meaning the journey to make a booking is only a few clicks.

There is an issue at popular sports facilities where the best slots are taken by long established teams, however now you are seeing a big increase in women and girls playing football who are trying to compete with these teams which are mostly men.

Our job is to provide better access and spread the demand between a number of facilities, and make it easier for operators in these testing economic conditions.”

By Stephen Emerson

Stephen’s article was originally published in the Business Magazine.