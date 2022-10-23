Southern Health Celebrates At Annual Star Awards

SOUTHERN Health has announced the 12 winners of its annual Star Awards, at its first face-to-face staff recognition event in more than two years.

The awards were held at the Concorde Club in Eastleigh to recognise NHS teams and individuals who have gone above and beyond in their care for patients.

In total, more than 500 nominations were received from staff, patients, families and members of the public. A team of judges then had the task of selecting a shortlist of 36 finalists across 12 categories, based around Southern Health’s core values: People and Patients First, Partnership Working and Respect.

The winners include: Charlotte Dodd, Ward Manager, Basingstoke for Developing Others; Magdalena Jaciuk and Candy Wong, Crisis Resolution Home Treatment team, Basingstoke for Respect and Inclusion and Tracey Eddy, Older People’s Mental Health, Mid and North Hampshire.

Southern Health’s Chief Executive, Ron Shields, commented: “Every nomination is a reflection of the compassion, enthusiasm and commitment our staff provide to the people they support every day. I really am honoured to lead an organisation with such caring, talented and innovative people who are committed to delivering the best possible care. It goes without saying that I am immensely proud of each and every one of them!”