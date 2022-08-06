Step Onto Career Ladder With Local Financial Firm

BASINGSTOKE financial advisory firm, Fortem Financial Management has recently taken on two new members of staff directly from A-Level education at local colleges.

Fortem is expanding due to a recent acquisition that has increased their client numbers by a third.

Harry Liddiard, a former student at Queen Mary’s College and Corey Bradley, a former student at BCoT have joined Fortem as Client Administrators and will assist the firm’s Financial Advisers and existing clients. Both have recently passed their respective Business courses and were keen to get into the business world, specifically finance. Harry said: “I have always wanted to work in finance and am prepared to start at the bottom and work my way up and become a financial advisor one day. I thought about University, but wanted to get straight onto a career path and see where it can lead.” These were sentiments echoed by Corey who added: “During the time I was completing my studies at BCoT, I was looking for roles and heard that Fortem are a company that are prepared to take people without experience and train them up so when I saw they were looking to grow, I wanted to know more and once I passed the interview process, I couldn’t wait to start.”

Both Corey and Harry have joined the company and are currently working through their initial induction before embarking on a career path that will see them start to work towards becoming fully qualified Financial Advisors within the next three years.

Shannon Liddiard, Operations Manager at Fortem explained more: “One of the things we like to do is ‘grow our own’ by taking people straight from education and instill the training, culture and work ethic that will not only help us as a business but also help them as business people. We have historically helped local colleges and schools with careers talks and financial education so it only seems fitting that we try to recruit from the local colleges to continue to build that relationship and in this case both QMC and BCoT have managed to help us to recruit two fantastic individuals who have a lot of potential. It is now down to us to help them realise that potential.”