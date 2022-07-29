Stepathon At Sports Centre

GYMWISE, a class run by Sarah Leaford and Steven Brashaw at Basingstoke Sports Centre, has raised £345 for Basingstoke Mencap.

The class is for young people with additional needs and has been running for over five years. The group meets every Saturday when the gym is closed and they are supported to exercise and become comfortable in the gym environment.

”We thought the group would enjoy a challenge, and an opportunity to raise money for a cause that is so important to many of them,” said Sarah. “15 minutes of continuous step ups is not only physically demanding for them but also means they have to dig deep for the determination to keep going. And determination is what this group is best at!” Steven added: “We are really impressed with how well they did tonight. And they enjoyed the opportunity to bring friends and family along to support them.”

Charlie Sargeant, 18, first came to Gymwise over 4 years ago and says he now feels confident to use the gym on his own, whilst Frankie Harwood, 18, enjoyed the class so much that he now has weekly personal training sessions with Sarah and Steven too.

“I’m so proud of myself,” said Grace Boobyer, 22. “I am a legend.”

Both Sarah and Steven hope that when the class reconvenes in September, the students will still be feeling fantastic for doing so well!