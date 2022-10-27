Stock Markets: The Year So Far

IN my last column I wrote about the pain of the self investor so far during 2022.

Between writing and going to print, the FTSE100, the UK’s largest stock market dropped 3% off the back of the Chancellor’s ‘mini-budget’. That is exactly the sort of ‘pain’ I was writing about and I want to build on that this week. So what has been happening this year?

Well, right on cue, the developed global stock markets in the US and Europe started to drop as January started with the UK following a few weeks later. This was due to the fears on interest rates going up in 2022, which spooked investors, who for the previous few years had been investing heavily in technology companies who typically have high levels of borrowing, so if interest rates go up, their costs go up, possible profit and growth will go down so investors pulled out.

Those investors were looking to go into ‘value’ stocks, companies that do not have much borrowing such as Apple, Microsoft – long established companies but then the Russia/Ukraine conflict started. Global wars create uncertainty and the stock markets do not like uncertainty so there was another hit to the stock markets. Then inflation came, the resulting increases in interest rates (as predicted) and the current cost of living crisis as we know it here in the UK. So all in all, it has been punch after punch for investors during 2022.

But what does it mean for the long term and your invested money?

Well, the first thing is if you are invested, stay invested. Currently in 2022, the S&P500, the largest stock market in America is down about 23%. So if you solely has money invested in that stock market, you would be sat on a 23% loss at the moment. With Europe down about the same and the UK down about 7%, you will be down. But, like history has shown time and again, it will bounce back and if you move out of the markets, you will lose the bounce back recovery, when it happens. For example, when the Covid lockdowns happened, the FTSE100 fell 30% in one month. But recovered 14% in ten days and grew a further 12% in seven weeks, if you had got out of the markets you probably would have missed this upswing.

Fast forward to now, so the US market is currently 23% down, that means it is 23% cheaper than it was 10 months ago. It is funny the way us humans work because when retail store Next have a sale people queue from 4am for it. When the stock markets have a sale, people run for the hills! If you are looking to invest, now is a good time to do it if you are looking for growth on money you intend not to use for the next 5 years.

In short, be brave, keep strong and take advice if you need to.

By Kevin White