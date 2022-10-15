‘Stoke Into Playoff Places

BASINGSTOKE’S improved run of form continued with a 3-0 home win over Chipstead, although it wasn’t as easy as the scoreline might suggest.

Brad Wilson made the difference, extending his best run of form since joining the club three years ago with two more goals, either side of providing an assist for George Reid.

It’s taken Wilson just 12 games to take his personal goals tally to double figures and Saturday’s brace took him level at the top of the league’s goalscoring chart. His first was a key early goal in an opening half that was otherwise scrappy and low on quality. Receiving a lay-off from Ezio Touray, Wilson curled low into the bottom corner from 20 yards to put the home side in front after just five minutes.

Wilson went close with a half volley he pulled just wide later in the half, but Chipstead’s direct approach was difficult to combat and Jonathan Gjoshe was inches away with a curling effort of his own while Jonathan Hood nicked a long ball beyond Mark Scott and just wide.

Hood was close early in the second half too, Scott making a good save to tip his header over the bar and ‘Stoke promptly went and doubled the lead.

Wilson broke through midfield and fed Reid who pulled his shot inside the near post from a tight angle to give the hosts a cushion. Scott got down quickly to save well from Hood again as the Chipstead forward got free in the box.

With eight minutes to go, Touray’s break saw him feed Wilson to wrap things up from close range after Luke Williams saved his first attempt and a fifth straight clean sheet was confirmed after Andy Kabuiku-Somo could only hit the post with a free header.

By Nick Wilson