Students Set To Be Inspired

EBP South have released their Get Inspired, Primary Schools’ STEM Fair and Inspiring STEM event dates for 2023.

These interactive events provide businesses with the opportunity to strengthen their talent pipeline and give young people the chance to learn about the wide variety of career paths in their local area.

Get Inspired Basingstoke will be held at the Apollo Hotel on 8 February 2023, and a new joint event, Get Inspired Basingstoke and Test Valley will be held the following day.

Events and Marketing Manager Sammy Ward said, “Our Get Inspired events provide a hands-on way for students to experience different industries and gain an understanding of the career pathways open to them. By attending these events businesses can develop their recruitment strategy and have a positive impact on the future workforce.”

EBP South’s Primary Schools’ STEM Fair will be at Queen Mary’s College on the 15 March.

EBP South CEO Richard Kennett said, “We are pleased to be returning with an engaging and varied programme of events in 2023. These events provide businesses with a great opportunity to engage with students, educating them about their industry. Attending these events supports schools in their delivery of careers education and helps them to meet Gatsby Benchmarks, providing students with the chance to connect with a range of business professionals and learn from their first-hand experience.”