Surprise Visit Marks Years Of Service

BASINGSTOKE Symphony Orchestra (BSO) playing members, oboist Clive Evans and violinist Dayl Wallace, were treated to a surprise visit by The Worshipful The Mayor and Mayoress of Basingstoke and Deane, Cllr Paul Miller and Sandra Miller to celebrate their combined total of 107 years playing with the Orchestra.

The Mayor and Mayoress attended Friday 28 October’s rehearsal to present Clive and Dayl with gifts from the rest of the orchestra, and to recognise their service to the orchestra and the key roles they have played over their tenure.

Ann Henshaw BSO Chair commented: “It was a joyous event for us to celebrate Dayl and Clive’s amazing achievement — 50 years plus each as a playing member is a real milestone and it needed to be celebrated. And we were delighted and honoured that The Mayor and Mayoress were able to mark the occasion with us. The Mayor and Mayoress are stalwart supporters of the Orchestra and all that we do.”

The BSO is the oldest amateur orchestra in the Basingstoke area. Formed in 1930 by local musicians for the enjoyment of making music through rehearsals and concerts, today the orchestra has over 60 members, all of whom live locally. Its current president is Julian Lloyd Webber OBE and the BSO plays a wide variety of music from Beethoven, Brahms and Mendelssohn to modern classics from the film world, performing three times a year at The Anvil.

The Orchestra kicked off its 2022-2023 Season with its Romantic Masterpieces Concert at The Anvil on Sunday, 6 November.