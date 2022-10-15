Take Stock In The Garden

YOU may have heard of fast fashion; buying cheap clothes on a whim which look good for a moment or two and then are cast away and languish at the back of a wardrobe.

The parallel in gardening can be the temptation to reach for the glossy magazines, idle a while at the enticing garden stands outside the supermarket, or pop into a nursery and buy one plant in flower right now. Of course, buying new plants absolutely has a time and a place. We should be proud to support the local horticulturalists, nurseries and suppliers who have overcome incredibly hard trading conditions the last couple of years. Use them or lose them!

But before the first frosts set in, it’s the perfect time to take stock and see what you have already got in your garden and see if you can get more from what you already have.

Autumn and spring are the perfect time for lifting and dividing herbaceous perennial plants. In essence, “lifting and dividing” means digging up a plant, chopping it into bits and then replanting the smaller bits in the same or new locations. There may be plants a couple of years old that have outgrown their original planting space – and it’s cheap and easy to get more plants for free from something already happy in your garden.

Some plants are harder to move than others. Some plants – peonies or Chinese balloon flowers (platycodons), for instance – will sulk for a while from being moved. Others will simply accept their new environment and romp away. The easiest and most forgiving plants to try this with are hardy geraniums and sedums (hylotelephiums) who have clump forming roots near the surface. If you are not sure what type of roots a plant has, dig a bit of soil away and see what lies beneath.

If a plant is just in the wrong place – for instance, you want to move it further back in a border, because it’s taller than anticipated – it’s also a good time to get the removal van in. If a plant has failed to thrive, check whether it’s in the right place. Is it getting enough sun? Or is it too waterlogged? Is there a better location for it? If a plant is unhappy in where it is right now, what do you have to lose by trying? Give it a go!

How to dig up a plant to move it

Dig further round and below the plant than you think you want to. This will ensure you maintain as much of the precious root network as possible. Dig a similarly large, if not larger hole, in the new location. Wiggle a fork in the base of the pit to make sure oxygen can get to the plant. Add in any compost the plant needs, and put it back in. Check that you are getting the best “view” by rotating it a couple of times, then put the soil and any compost mix back in around it. Make sure the roots get a firm grip on the new soil by walking round the plant in a pair of boots. Then give it a big drink.

How to divide plants

Dig up your plant as before. Give the plant a good shake to get rid of excess soil. Depending on how tough the roots are, either divide from the base of the plant downwards using your hands, hand forks or a large fork back to back. Sometimes you might even need a knife! What you are aiming for is to chop up the plant into plantlets that has foliage and roots attached to it. You’ll want to get some even-sized clumps if you want to spread them around. If you want a larger mothership specimen and some smaller daughter plants, chop accordingly.

Plants still in flower?

If your perennials are still in flower this autumn, stop. Wait until spring to move plants that have their flowering season in autumn. It’s exactly the same technique as above, just done 6 months later.

By Claire Mitchell