Calling all Dancing Queens, this is your night to say Thank You for the Music, at The Anvil on Thursday 29 September.

This international smash-hit tribute show brings all ABBA’s number one hits to the stage in a hugely popular production, now in its 20th year. With a brand-new take for 2022, the show combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances by its all-star cast.

Forty years ago ABBA released, what was then, their final album Visitors. It neatly wrapped up a nine-year, hit-packed career that featured 19 top 10 UK hits, including nine number one hit singles. Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Frida then disappeared from the live music scene, leaving concert shows like Thank You for the Music to keep the spirit of their sensational live performances alive.

Show producer Michael Taylor says: “The world wasn’t ready to say goodbye to ABBA and concert shows like Thank You for the Music were created to satisfy the demand to see their music performed live in concert. We assembled a cast of West End musicians and performers, and Thank You for the Music was a runaway success.”

The production features all the number one hits – Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Fernando, Dancing Queen, Knowing Me Knowing You, The Name of the Game, Take a Chance on Me, The Winner Takes it All and Super Trouper – as part of a two-hour, non-stop live spectacular. And it has been updated for 2022 with the addition of a giant video wall, all-new sound and light show, and even more ABBA hits.

“ABBA’s popularity has never waned,” says Mike. “So much so that, in 2021, Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Frida finally recorded a new album Voyage.”

Tickets for Thank You For The Music are priced £33 (includes £4 booking fee). Contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.