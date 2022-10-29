Thanks Given For Dedication

FOREST Care, a family owned and operated group of four purpose-built care homes for the elderly has won an industry award.

Mark Vickery, Director at Forest Care shared: “We are delighted and extremely proud to receive the award of Top 20 Small Care Home Group 2022 and be recognised as one of the top 20 Groups in the UK. It is testament to the continuous hard work and dedication of all our management and staff who work tirelessly and selflessly in striving to deliver the highest standards of care to our residents, and it is all the more satisfying to see that reflected and appreciated by our residents and their families who very kindly take the time to submit their reviews. A big thank you to everyone across our Group of homes for all they do.”