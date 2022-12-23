The AA Are On The Move

FANUM House in Basingstoke is to be put on the market after the AA decided the 47-year-old building no longer meets its needs for a modern work environment.

The property will be marketed jointly by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, as the freehold owner of the site, and the AA, which still holds a long lease on the property.

Due to its age, Fanum House no longer provides the modern and sustainable offices that the AA needs, especially as the company has upgraded technology to meet the demands of its customers in the digital age and has adopted a hybrid home-office working model.

Following an in-depth consultation with its staff to understand their needs, the company is keen to find a new home which reflects the modern and flexible requirement of its employees, but is committed to staying in the Basingstoke and Deane borough.

This allows the future of the Fanum House site to be considered as part of the ongoing regeneration of Basing View. The building will be marketed in January 2023 to gauge interest from the property market before a final decision is made by the council and the AA.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance and Property Cllr John Izett said: “As freehold owner of Basing View, the borough council has been executing a long-term plan to modernise Basingstoke’s central business district. In view of the AA’s decision, we are keen to explore how Fanum House could be part of the continuing regeneration of the area.

The AA is one of our major employers and a big part of Basingstoke’s history. We have been working with the company for some time to secure its future in the borough and it is great news that the AA has committed to staying here. We will continue to work with them on their plans to find a solution that works for both the company and the borough.”

Jakob Pfaudler, AA CEO, added: “We are at an exciting point in the AA’s history. Following extensive staff and business consultation, and looking at the future direction of the AA, including more flexible working, we concluded that Fanum House no longer fits our needs. By working closely with the council, we hope to be able to find a modern future home for the AA in Basingstoke.”