The Devil Is In The Detail

WHEN thinking of financial advice, most people think of investment and pensions, but in my opinion the biggest need for most people and their family is Protection.

Protection in my world means insurance, whether it is life insurance, income insurance, critical illness insurance. There is a vast array of insurance products that can be used to give you what you are essentially buying: peace of mind, however, it is important you know exactly what is covered.

Firstly, let’s get something straight, Insurance in any form is arguably the only thing you will buy that you don’t really intend to use. Do you buy car insurance with the hope of using it in an accident? Of course not, you buy it to give you peace of mind that should you have an accident, your car repair costs are covered so you don’t have to pay out a huge lump sum.

When it comes to family protection, the needs are even greater and the question of what if? should be asked more frequently. What if you died, can your family pay the mortgage payment or would you like a lump sum to clear the mortgage for them? What if you were off work with a long term illness, would your company pay you salary, or would your salary need to be replaced somehow? What if you suffered a Critical Illness such as Cancer, would you want to go though treatment without worrying about the next mortgage payment? In all of these examples, there is an insurance product that can give you that all important peace of mind and if the worst happens you know everything will be taken care of, however, when looking at insurance, the devil is most certainly in the detail and typically it is not the best thing to go for simply the cheapest option on a comparison site.

I remember early in my career, when speaking with clients and discussing life insurance I kept coming across people who had all taken the same Life Insurance Policy that had been offered by one of the large banks. It was for £200,000 and cost around £3 per month so it was really cheap. I came across it so regularly I looked into it and found out it wasn’t what people thought it was. People thought it was Life Insurance when in fact it was accidental death insurance. This particular policy would only pay out if you died from a small number of accidents, not if you died of natural causes. Get hit by the number 57 bus at midday on a Thursday? No problem you are covered, die in any other way, unfortunately not. I am being sarcastic obviously, but you get the idea and that is why the most important thing is the detail of the life insurance. What does it cover? Does the level of cover stay the same, increase, decrease? What about the monthly cost, does that stay the same or does that increase? When does the cover stop? These are all the things to look at when you start to get quotes for different insurances. Keep that in mind when looking because you don’t want to pay out for something that you cannot use.

Keep safe and until next time…

By Kevin White