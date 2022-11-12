The Show Will Go On

LOCAL arts venues and programmes are celebrating after Arts Council England confirmed ongoing investments in some of the town’s most popular venues.

Anvil Arts, Hampshire Cultural Trust, Proteus Theatre Company and Kala The Arts, have all expressed their delight at this much needed investment into the arts.

Arts Council England renewed Anvil Arts’ status as a National Portfolio Organisation of strategic national importance and announced an annual investment of £141,500 for the next three years.

Matthew Cleaver, Anvil Arts CEO commented: “This is fantastic news and a real vote of confidence in the organisation. We are extremely grateful for Arts Council England’s continued support, and the recognition of the role we play in Basingstoke and the wider area as a cultural catalyst, beacon and leader, bringing 200,000 people into the town centre each year.

We are committed to providing a strong cultural offering to the town and region, and expanding our artistic and outreach programmes, so that we continue to engage with the rapidly evolving and increasingly diverse community of Basingstoke.”

With a new Chief Executive, new Chair, new board members and new operating environment, Anvil Arts is focused on revitalising and reimagining its activities. In the next three years, we are determined to creatively reshape the organisation, broaden and enrich our programme, invest in new streams of income whilst becoming more outward facing, strengthening our governance and building new and diverse partnerships.”

The award will enable Anvil Arts to continue to work with other NPO organisations, attracting more than £1m of additional ACE investment to benefit Basingstoke each year.

Hampshire Cultural Trust (HCT) has also been awarded funding of £500,000 per annum as a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) from the same Arts Council England’s 2023-26 Investment Programme.

Established just eight years ago in 2014, this is the first time the charity which operates several venues in Basingstoke including; Milestones Museum; Wills Museum and Salisbury Gallery and Basing House, has been awarded NPO status.

Paul Sapwell, chief executive of Hampshire Cultural Trust, shared: “We are thrilled to have received this offer of £500,000 as a National Portfolio Organisation from Arts Council England and are hugely grateful for their support. This is a landmark day for Hampshire Cultural Trust and such an important part of our development as a young, cultural organisation. With this funding, we can not only focus on the three Arts Council priority places in Hampshire within our portfolio but can also continue to deliver cultural experiences that support wellbeing, happiness and health across the county, fulfilling our purpose of helping to change lives through culture.”

Proteus Theatre Company were also delighted to receive funding, specifically to create ground-breaking touring work, engagement and artist support as Mary Swan, CEO and Artistic Director explained: “Proteus is delighted to remain a National Portfolio Organisation of the Arts Council; this vital funding enables us to create our highly acclaimed National touring work and Artist support schemes, continuing to build the reputation of Basingstoke as a national hub for ground-breaking Artists.”

Phil Gibby, Area Director, South West, Arts Council England confirmed another local inclusion: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Kala The Arts into the 2023-26 National Portfolio.”

A KTA spokesperson responded: “KTA are delighted with this news. We are able to take South Asian dance and music to a regional level and empower a wider audience. Thank you to all the organisations and individuals who helped us in our journey. Thank you amazing communities, creative people and artists!”

Arts Council England Chair, Sir Nicholas Serota, said: ‘As well as continuing our commitment to our many established and renowned cultural organisations, I am deeply proud of the support we will be giving to new organisations which will help ignite creativity across the country. We are facing economic pressures at present but this funding is about an investment in our future. This portfolio will support the next generation of visionary inventors, makers, performers and artists. In particular, the growth of our funding for organisations that support and develop work for children represents a profoundly important long-term investment in our country’s talent.”