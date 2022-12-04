A local author from Tadley is set to release his first novel.

Mark Cupit was made redundant in his 50s after a quarter of a century in the manufacturing industry. He decided to use the opportunity, and his hobby of short story writing, to write the novel that had been swirling around his head for the past ten years.

Leaving the family home in Tadley, which has been home for over 30 years. Mark went to Spain for six months to concentrate on the project, the outcome was his first novel: The Sixth Dimension.

Despite a regular urge to travel and see the world, Mark’s family home has always been based in northeast Hampshire. So this is where he based his novel, in familiar surroundings, in and around Basingstoke, inventing fictional villages which were sometimes based on real places.

The Sixth Dimension is a racy spiritual thriller, which builds the tension to a cliffhanger ending with a twist. Mark has taken ancient spiritual beliefs and blended them with a Northeast Hampshire outlook, coming up with a new take on the spiritual world, as the English Middle classes battle Satan in and around Basingstoke.

The book is set around two couples who, when playing with the Ouija board, are accidently catapulted into a good versus evil battle that threatens to engulf the future of mankind in its enormity. When they are appraised, by the apostle Luke, of a secret that heralds the end of time. They are increasingly opposed by a devil’s syndicate based in a village south of Basingstoke, until the tension ramps up to a final confrontation, with an unexpected outcome, that changes their lives forever.

Having completed the novel in the six months, Mark has now returned to his day job of Quality Manager in industry, hoping that enough people will find it interesting enough for Mark to write his second novel.

The Sixth dimension is released on 8 December.