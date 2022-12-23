The Sky’s The Limit

LOCAL winners were among the highlights of the National Indoor Skydiving Championships at the weekend.

On 2nd and 3rd of December, Britain’s talented skydivers and indoor skydivers descended on iFLY Basingstoke to compete in the 2022 National Indoor Skydiving Championships.

Over 200 of the UK’s elite skydiving and indoor skydiving performers, competitors and teams went head-to-head, fighting to be crowned British Champions and to represent Great Britain at the forthcoming World Cup in Slovakia.

Team Omni, who are a local team made up of four University friends headed by Tim Gaines from Basingstoke came first in the VFS category (Vertical Formation Skydiving). They met at Warwick University and have been competing together for the last seven years. They won their category and will be heading to Slovakia for the World Championships.

It was the young iFLY Mini Jets, the competition’s youngest competitors by some margin, who stole the show, coming an impressive 6th in the Formation Skydiving 4 Way Rookie category.

The young flyers, Rachel Gould (11 yrs), Alexa (6 yrs), Leo Falconer (8 yrs), Logan (12 yrs) wowed the judges with an impressive 4-way performance that not only won the hearts of spectators, but also their fellow competitors.

The team of four competing against the adults, had been trained by NFTO (Not for the Ordinary), an all -girl team who recently won the World Skydiving Championships in Arizona. Formation skydiving is judged by the number of shapes that the team can build in 35 seconds using their bodies. There are 10 different rounds for FS 4 way over the 2 days.

Rachel Gould shared: ‘‘It’s all a bit nerve racking to compete here at the championships. We have been lucky to have been trained by NFTO and we are absolutely thrilled to come 6th in our category. We are going to continue competing so we too can head for the World Championships.”

Unlike almost every other competitor, not only were the iFLY Mini Jets the youngest but also none of them has ever jumped from a plane. The future for these youngsters really is To Infinity And Beyond!

NFTO also won at the Basingstoke Indoor Skydiving Championships. They came first in the FS AAA which is the formation skydiving.

Over the course of the fiercely contested 2-day event, thousands watched on; witnessing some of the World’s most spectacular freefall skills, only otherwise seen 12,000 feet above ground.

The Event was opened by Councillor Paul Miller, Mayor of Basingstoke, who was joined by his wife Sandra, the Mayoress.

