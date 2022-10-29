RUMPUS Theatre Company return to The Haymarket from Thursday 13 to Saturday 15 October with a thrilling, supernatural murder mystery The Tell-Tale Heart, based on the classic Victorian short story by American writer Edgar Allan Poe first published in 1843

Imagine you have committed a murder. Imagine someone heard the scream and the police come calling. They’re friendly enough, but will your conscience betray you? And what is that noise in your ears that grows ever louder? Is it the beating of your own guilty heart? Or is it the heart of the man you’ve just killed?

Don’t miss this gripping, gruesome, tension-filled production set firmly in the Victorian Gothic of Poe’s original.

The performance is suitable for ages 15 and over.

Tickets are priced at £24, 2pm £22. Under 25s and f/t students £15 (includes £4 booking fee). Contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.