The York Nativity Play At Aldermaston

ALDERMASTON performs the eight Nativity plays of the 14th Century Mystery Play Cycle each year to tell the story of the first Christmas.

Around 70 members of the community of Aldermaston and the surrounding area will come together, for the 66th year in December, to perform this well-known story.

They take us all back to simpler historic times through language, music, costume and place. Set

not on the pageant wagons, as in the streets of York, but in the beautiful, atmospheric 12th Century St. Mary the Virgin parish church in Aldermaston. Some see it as theatre and drama, others as a religious reenactment and some as a commercial free island in the hub-bub of modern-day Christmas festivities.

It is a play performed by everyday folk and is for everyone. As you would guess, the performers and behind the scenes folk occasionally change but the play remains a constant in the calendar of Aldermaston. Some people have seen many performances, Lesley Woodley has performed for 60 years as third Shepherd. It will be the first year for Charley Henkey, who takes over the key role of Mary.

It was in 1957 when Pat Eastop and the Reverend Stanley Young, the then vicar of Aldermaston, decided Aldermaston needed a Nativity Play. Pat was a local art teacher and distinguished member of the arts community in this area. She found the script and designed the play to suit Aldermaston. She went on to direct it for a 57 years, taking it from a novel one-off to an embedded local tradition. It remains the play she created and in her memory a lantern is lit during every performance over where she lays in the church yard.

The plays are from one of the earliest, if not the earliest, transcribed play scripts in the English language. E. Martin-Browne carefully edited it to make it suitable for performance in the quiet and meditative space of a church rather than the market place. It was his enthusiasm and knowledge that was instrumental in bringing about a revival of the whole Mystery Play Cycle, in York, for the 1951 Festival of Britain. In this play the dialogue is interspersed with period choral music that was originally chosen by Reverend Stanley Young. It is sung acapella from high up in the bell ringing chamber of the church. It is mostly anonymous but three pieces are by notable composers William Byrd, Johann Eccard and Michael Praetorius.

The ancient, grade 1 listed church of St Mary the Virgin also plays its part with its warm acoustic and medieval origins; it simply embraces the costumes, the music and the spoken word to make the play a very special event and a moving preparation for Christmas.

There are four evening performances from Thursday 1 December until Sunday 4 December. Tickets are free by emailing: tickets@aldermastonnativity.co.uk or online at: http://aldermastonnativity.co.uk/tickets.

There is an exit collection for The Children’s Society and for the church restoration fund.