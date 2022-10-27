Three Men Arrested As Officers Link Assaults

OFFICERS investigating a serious assault in Basingstoke have now made a third arrest.

A 31-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.

The arrests relate to an incident that took place in Eastrop Lane around 10.15pm on Wednesday 12 October, in which a woman in her 70s sustained a serious head injury. She remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The 31-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with an incident that took place in Goat Lane, Eastrop.

It was reported that a woman in her 50s was struck on the shoulder, causing cuts and bruising, at around 10am on Sunday 2 October.

The two incidents are being treated as linked.

Previously, two men had been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident on Wednesday 12 October.

A 29-year-old from Basingstoke was released under investigation, and a 25-year-old man, also from Basingstoke, was released on police bail.

Chief Inspector Scott Johnson, Basingstoke district commander, said: “Please be reassured that detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances of these incidents and progress the investigation.

Our officers are carrying out reassurance patrols of the Eastrop Lane area. If you do live locally and have concerns, please speak to them.”

Anyone with information on either of these two incidents can contact police on 101, quoting Operation Chairing.

You can also submit information online: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Kieron Sewah, 31, of May Place, Basingstoke has now been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It relates to the incident near St Mary’s Church, Eastrop, Basingstoke, on Sunday 2 October, in which a woman in her 50s sustained cuts and bruising.

Sewah appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on Thursday 20 October and was remanded to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 16 November.