Three people arrested in connection with attempted murder investigation in Basingstoke

Officers investigating an attempted murder in Basingstoke have arrested three people.

A 37-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a 35-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and a 36-year-old woman from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The three people arrested have been questioned and released on bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

It comes after officers were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Dankworth Road, Basingstoke at 1.29pm on Monday, 23 January.

The pedestrian, a 35-year-old man from Basingstoke, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Page from Northern Investigation Team said “Officers are working hard to establish the exact circumstances as to what took place and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the Dankworth Road area at the time and saw what happened.

“Perhaps you were driving in the area at the time and captured something on dash-cam that could help us?

“Officers remain in the area while enquiries are carried out. If you have any concerns or information please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”

Anyone with any information that could help our investigation is asked to contact 101 or via the website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44230030334.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/