Time To Switch To Electric?

WITH motorists enraged at the ever increasing fuel prices, experts have revealed the biggest motoring turn offs associated with diesel and petrol vehicles.

While drivers currently have the choice between petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric models, the government’s ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 will eventually see motorists forced to make the switch to electric.

However, research into the biggest motoring turn offs reveals many motorists are making the switch ahead of the ban, due to frustrations with fuel prices, maintenance expense and environmental impact.

A spokesperson from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk said: “There are a number of factors which have contributed to motorists’s avoidance of petrol and diesel vehicles.

The increase in fuel prices coupled with the increase in the availability has seen a huge surge in demand for both electric and hybrid vehicles. Cost of maintenance and environmental impact have also caused motorists to make the switch to electric.

This is evidenced in the fact we have witnessed a 371 per cent increase in demand for hybrid vehicles since the turn of the year – even in a time of global uncertainty and rising fuel prices.

“It is clear the UK has set its sights on the EV market, significantly pushing down the demand for petrol and diesel motors many years ahead of the 2030 ban.”

Petrol prices: the price of petrol is hitting record highs amid the countrys’ cost of living crisis, severely impacting many the lives and bank accounts of many people in Britain. This has been a major factor in causing motorists to turn away from investing in a petrol or diesel vehicle. In comparison, electric vehicles are more cost-effective to run and can be charged at home or at local charging stations.

Maintenance expense: as they have more moving parts than electric or hybrid options, the amount spent from maintaining and servicing a petrol or diesel car can quickly add up. With cars, more moving parts and liquids to change often means more room for error and issues. Components such as spark plugs, the timing belt and the exhaust gas regulator caniac cost hundreds of pounds to replace and are not used in electric models. The savings associated with electric cars are largely driven by the cheaper average cost to upkeep them.

Environmental impact: the footprint made by the automotive industry on the environment is huge, particularly when it comes to the production and running of petrol and diesel vehicles. These vehicles burn fossil fuels, releasing carbon dioxide along with pollutants like nitrogen oxides.

In an effort to prevent climate breakdown, eco-aware motorists are steering away from the harmful effect of petrol and diesel vehicles, and instead making the decision to choose electric. The contribution electric cars can make towards improving air quality is due to the lack of tailpipe. This means they produce no carbon dioxide emissions which considerably reduces air pollution.

Congestion and ULEZ charges: more and more cities across the UK look set to follow London’s lead and introduce charges for motorists in a bid to reduce pollution by introducing congestion zones and ULEZs. Drivers with petrol or diesel motors can expect to have to pay charges within more cities in the coming years, while those driving electric vehicles are exempt and will therefore save money and frustration.

With major differences in engineering from petrol and diesel powered vehicles, electric cars present mechanics with a very different set of challenges but must still be tested to ensure they are fit for the road.

Like all new cars, electric vehicles do not require an MOT test until they hit three years old but before heading to the garage drivers are urged to carry out some simple checks themselves.

The spokesperson from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk continued: ‘’Drivers are increasingly switching to drive electric cars due to their environmental benefits. Electric vehicles are also more likely to pass their MOTs as they have less working components than their fuel counterparts, with the battery doing most of the running.

Yet many people are still putting off driving or using public transport due to the extremely high cost of running cars nowadays. Rising fuel, parking, and insurance prices has led to families across the country finding it difficult to maintain running a car. However, there are methods which you can use to make your electric car more likely to pass its MOT, by reducing the likelihood of it being recalled.’’

Check your suspension and sort out issues ahead of time. Electric vehicles carry extra mass and instant torque delivery, which causes tyres to wear quicker. Sorting out tyre issues ahead of the MOT can save you from having to pay for a second one.

Maintain the basics of the car as you would do for a petrol or diesel vehicle. Checking lights, steering, seatbelts, number plates, doors, window chips, and windscreen wipers is still mandatory for an electric vehicle’s MOT.

Watch acceleration levels. Electric vehicles accelerate quicker than petrol or diesel ones, so those who accelerate excessively will experience more tyre degradation. Changing driving habits will reduce the risk of an MOT fail due to tyre wear.

Maintain regular workshop visits. Although electric cars are known to require less maintenance, keeping up with regular servicing and safety checks to ensure that they are safe to drive is necessary. This also involves making sure that your vehicle’s battery is charged.

No need to worry about exhaust systems. Fuel cars have internal combustion engines which electric vehicles do not have. Due to the exhaust being replaced with more efficient battery options, the MOT is quicker as combustion systems aren’t there and do not need to be checked.

If you spot any signs of overheating, which are similar to those of fuel and diesel vehicles, go to a garage. Whilst grilles are not needed on the vehicles, radiators and air cooling are used to maintain internal processes and need to be upkept.

Electric cars use regenerative braking. If braking is taking longer than usual or doesn’t feel secure, fix the issue immediately to save it from worsening before an MOT.