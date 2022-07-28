Town Shopping Centre Rewarded For Caring Community Initiatives

FESTIVAL Place has received an international award for its social responsibility initiatives.

The shopping centre won the International CSR Excellence Award in the Initiative category for its partnerships with Randox and the NHS.

The CSR awards are given to those companies with the best social responsibility credentials and were presented at a glittering ceremony at the Waldorf Hotel in London.

When overseas travel picked up after the pandemic lockdowns ended, Festival Place helped customers holidaying abroad by becoming a local collection and drop-off point for Randox Covid-19 PCR and Lateral Flow tests – the only shopping centre south of London to offer such a service.

Festival Place also partnered with local GP surgeries struggling to run annual flu clinics and provided the Crown Heights NHS medical centre with a vacant unit for several weeks.

This partnership has continued with Covid vaccinations and boosters now also offered at the health hub.

Gary Cooper, Head of Operations at FP, said: “We became involved with Randox as we believed having a local click and collect and drop off facility for test kits would benefit our local community. We had people visit from as far away from Wales and Devon as we were the only shopping centre within the South of England to offer a click and collect facility. Between September 2 and December 31, we issued 15,000 kits to customers and a further 9,000 kits were collected from our 24‐hr collection facility within the car park. We were the busiest Randox click and collect service outside London.

We are delighted to win the CSR Excellence Award for our partnerships with both Randox and the NHS. This is fantastic recognition of our team’s dedication to excellence in social responsibility and highlights our drive to support projects and initiatives that improve health and safety at Festival Place and across the community.”

Throughout the summer the Basingstoke shopping centre, will be decorated with colourful flowers with visitors encouraged to take selfies under the covered pergola, or on a grassy bench under a cherry blossom tree, accompanied by the sound of birdsong.

Each Saturday throughout late July and August, a range of free, environmentally themed, family activities will take place in the amphitheatre, including creating flower power head bands, building bug hotels, and taking part in games and stories led by William Wormsworth.

Festival Place Director Neil Churchill said: “We’re very excited to share a sneak preview of the fantastic summer we have in store. As a shopping centre, our commitment to the environment is well known, and our international Green Apple Award is testament to our determination to promote environmental best practice wherever we can. We wanted to share our love for the incredible world around us by creating a series of fun family events with a serious message – protecting our environment has never been more important.

The Summer Garden invites visitors to celebrate nature and our connection with the green world around us, nurturing the mini creatures we share our world with. It’s all free with a fresh theme for each week and there’s lots of opportunity to simply walk up and get involved – there’s no need to book.

This great line-up of grand green events together with our fantastic shops, restaurants and leisure facilities will ensure families have the best FP summer ever!”